Coast Guard to increase activities with new surveillance vessels

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar. 2, CMC – The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard received two new maritime offshore surveillance vessels, which will allow the army to increase its activities in protecting the island’s borders.

The vessels – the HMJS Cornwall and HMJS Middlesex will be employed in fulfilling the traditional roles of the JDF Coast Guard which include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, anti –smuggling and drug interdiction, ceremonial duties and maritime safety.

At the naming and commissioning of the vessels earlier this week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said they will bolster the JDF’s monitoring and interdiction capabilities in the island’s maritime domain.

He said the acquisition forms part of strategies to secure the country’s borders and is a significant part of the island’s integrated and comprehensive set of measures and actions to reduce crime.

He said the Government remains cognisant of the threats within the maritime domain and as such the strengthening of border control and maintaining territorial integrity is integral to national security.

Some of these threats include but are not limited to illegal fishing, unsanctioned movement of persons and goods, human trafficking, illicit drugs and guns trafficking and terrorism.

“Ideally, detection must happen before there is a threat to our waters and the employment of these vessels coupled with the introduction of new technology will achieve good results,” the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Holness said the addition of the maritime patrol aircraft in short order will significantly enhance the Unit’s capability to detect and monitor any activity as required.

“Local and international persons can be assured of the enhanced response capabilities when navigating in Jamaican waters,” he said.

He stated that the men and women of the island’s security forces continue to extend themselves in defence of fellow citizens, on the nation’s streets, in the air and in the maritime space.

“I must single out the members of the JDF Coast Guard for their sacrifice and service over the years and highlight their role in saving over 200 lives at sea each year.”

Holness further noted that the increased business and consumer confidence that the country is now experiencing, must be bolstered by improving and safeguarding the nation’s security.

“The government is committed and encourages all citizens to recognise their individual roles in making Jamaica a safer place,” he added.

In his remarks, National Security minister Robert Montague said the Government is making a deliberate effort to address equipment challenges faced by the security forces, so that they can effectively tackle the issues related to crime and border security.

The vessels were built by Damien Shipyards in Gorinchem, Netherlands and delivered to the JDF Coast Guard on January 10.