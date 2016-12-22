Coach Concerned Over Joseph’s Form

The coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Reginald Benjamin, has expressed concern over the present form of young West Indies speedster, Alzarri Joseph.

Joseph, since his return to regional action, has not impressed with the ball, bagging only one wicket against Jamaica Scorpions and three against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

“He is also concerned about not coming and hitting the lengths and lines efficiently, and we didn’t want at the beginning of the season, to be depending on [Rahkeem “Jimbo” Cornwall) only. As you can see, Gavin Tonge and other players have stepped up, and with Alzarri coming back we were sure that we would have a better bowling attack, but thus far it hasn’t paid off,” he said.

Despite his concerns, however, Benjamin expressed confidence that the Antiguan will return to his usual form shortly after taking a few weeks’ break due to pressing family issues.

The Hurricanes have lost back-to-back matches in the Regional 4 Day competition, slipping to fifth in the six-team standings with 39.4 points.

Benjamin believes the team’s good start may have played on the minds of some players.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

“After the Guyana game Mr Hugh Gore [and I] had a meeting, and [based on] an observation, one of the things we came up with is that some players started getting complacent. So we saw it right at that point, and even in Trinidad,

and in Windward Islands. We addressed it against Jamaica and that was part of our detriment,” the coach said.

The Regional 4 Day competition is currently on a break and the 50 overs is slated to start in February.

Benjamin welcomed the break as an opportunity for the team to regroup.

“It comes at a very opportune time because we have to go back to the drawing board. We should be second on the table but we had a game against the Windward Islands where we basically allowed that to get away and I think that had a negative effect on us for the last game,” he said.

Jamaica Scorpions head the standings with 67.6 points, with Guyana Jaguars closely behind on 64.6 points. Barbados Pride occupy the third position with 47.2, and Windward Islands Volcanoes are fourth with 41.6 points. T&T Red Force sit at the bottom of the standings with 35.6 points.