CMO taken aback by dengue prediction

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealy Thomas has expressed “surprise” at a prediction that a dengue type three epidemic would affect in the Caribbean.

“I am not sure why Dr Hospedales would have made that statement,” Dr Rhonda Sealy Thomas said.

She was referring to a recent statement made by head of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), Dr James Hospedales, who told a forum in Barbados last week: “We can predict with some degree of certainty that next year, more probably 2018, the region will have a Dengue Type 3 epidemic.”

However, Dr Sealy Thomas said type 3 dengue is not new to Antigua & Barbuda because “we’ve had confirmation from CARPHA of the five dengue types circulating in Antigua, so it won’t be any surprise.”

The CMO said when Antigua & Barbuda received the news from the Trinidad-based agency several years ago, the public was made aware of the situation.

“I would go as far as to say that dengue is now endemic in the Caribbean, meaning that we see dengue cases from time to time,” she said.

But Dr Sealy-Thomas said she agreed with her colleague who has stressed the need to control the population of the Aedes egypti mosquito, which spreads dengue and other diseases.

“Control of the mosquito population is key,” she said.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to 14 days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash.

Recovery generally takes from two to seven days.