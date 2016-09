Clinton on Trump: ‘Everything is a game’ to him

New Story

Charlotte (CNN) Hillary Clinton unleashed a torrent of attacks against Donald Trump’s preparedness to be commander in chief and questioned his patriotism Thursday morning, hours after an NBC forum exposed her opponent to criticism on multiple fronts.

“It is a game to him. Everything is a game. It is like he is living in his own celebrity reality TV program,” Clinton said at a campaign rally in Charlotte Thursday afternoon. “You know what Donald, this is real reality, this is real people, these are real decisions that have to be made for our country.”

Clinton had begun the day on the offensive, by convening a press conference with reporters on the tarmac of Westchester County Airport before she and her traveling press corps were set to take off to North Carolina.

“Last night was yet another test and Donald Trump failed yet again. We saw more evidence that he is temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be commander in chief. He trash talked American generals,” she said.

At the NBC “Commander in Chief” forum Wednesday night, Clinton and Trump were separately questioned by anchor Matt Lauer on various national security and foreign policy topics.