CIP investment projects to come under greater scrutiny

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Investment projects being undertaken through the country’s economic citizenship programme can expect enforcement of appropriate standards.

They also have to engage a significant number of locals in their workforce.

Those stipulations have been articulated by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, who says the government is intent on creating a Citizenship by Investment platinum product.

“We have hired an experienced engineer and quantity surveyor who will ensure that projects are adhereing to approved construction plans and that the high quality is not compromised. Through regular inspections the government will be updated on the state of the projects including the labour force mix that is the number of local versus non-nationals involved in these particular projects. We are pleased to report that the majority of the projects are progressing nicely and well over 1000 plus locals have gained employment at these construction sites.”

According to the prime minister CIP-related projects which have been inactive are being given new life.

“Because quality is of critical importance we have spent time revisiting some previously approved projects and in some cases we have asked developers to make modifications to spacial and aesthetic features which would ensure that the standards and premium quality are being maintained. In addition through this government’s involvement projects that have been inactive are being rejuvenated and investor confidence is returning.”

The Citizenship Investment Unit which operates the programme is now under new management, in keeping with the government’s efforts to run what could be considered a first class programme.

Heading the CIU is former IPSA official and citizenship expert Les Khan.

Khan says due diligence in vetting potential economic citizens is a key priority, as well as improving on the time frame within which applications are processed.

“We have ensured that the right decisions are being made without compromising the integrity of the programme for our national security and that of our international partners. Approvals are being done consistently within the 45-60 day window, most of you know that the regulations says that it should be 90 days but we are far exceeding that requirement.”

The Citizenship by Investment Programme is credited with having made a significant contribution to the development of St Kitts and Nevis.

That was acknowledged by the Prime Minister at a conference Monday involving CIP service providers and developers.

“The IMF reports that since 2011 the contribution to GDP by the CBI program rose from just under 5 percent in 2011 to a high of 14 percent and it’s contribution to government revenue rose from about 16 percent to approximately 40 percent in the same period. This is a significant contribution and we must be mindful not to become overly reliant on the CBI program.”

Dr Harris has expressed optimism that the programme can be a standard setting one that will keep its competitors at bay.

“We are aware of the sensitive security situation globally, the increasing competition regionally and beyond and the potential reputational risk. That is why we have taken every precaution, we are judicious in the countries that are allowed to participate in our programme. We have a solid, robust, due diligence framework in place to mitigate against illicit actors participating in our programme and we have appealed to agents to ensure that only the best and most discerning individuals are welcome to participate in our CBI programme. This is what defines the platinum standard.”

Alternative investment options are under consideration by the government.

They are likely to include infrastructure, entrepreneurship, alternative energy, heritage and entertainment.