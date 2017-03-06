Chrissy Teigen opens up about battle with postpartum depression

New Story

Chrissy Teigen revealed she’s struggled with postpartum depression and anxiety since giving birth to her first child last year.

The supermodel and “Lip Sync Battle” host opened up about her distressing fight against the medical condition common among new mothers in a candid new essay for Glamour, revealing she suffered through physical and emotional problems in the aftermath of welcoming her daughter, Luna, last April.

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful. My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt. I didn’t have an appetite,” she wrote. “I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.”

“One thing that really got me was just how short I was with people,” she continued. “I would be in my dressing room, sitting in a robe, getting hair and makeup done, and a crew member would knock on the door and ask: ‘Chrissy, do you know the lyrics to this song?’ And I would lose it.”

Teigen, 31, continued that she couldn’t figure out why she felt so unhappy and chose not to leave the house when she didn’t have to for work.