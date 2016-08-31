Chris Brown arrested, to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon

New Story

Chris Brown was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after an hourslong standoff with police who responded to a woman’s call for help at his Los Angeles home.

Police Lt. Chris Ramirez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said police were transporting Brown from his home to downtown police headquarters where he would be formally booked.

Earlier, Ramirez told reporters that several people were escorted from the residence after a search warrant was served.

Police said the woman who made the call for help about 3 a.m. was not inside the hilltop estate in the San Fernando Valley. Ramirez did not identify the woman or elaborate on the assistance she needed. He did not know if she was injured.

Brown’s attorney Mark Geragos arrived at the home shortly before the warrant was served.

According to multiple media outlets, a woman claimed Brown pointed a gun at her before she was able to escape. The LAPD told FOX411: “No shots were fired… right now that’s all we have.”

Brown, 27, posted two videos on Instagram from inside the house. Talking to the camera in one, the rapper acknowledged law enforcement were outside his house. “So I don’t sleep half the damn night I just wake up to all these mother f–king helicopters, choppers is around, police out there at the gate,” he said.

In the other video, Brown denied wrongdoing, and criticized law enforcement.

“I ain’t did s–t. I ain’t going to do s–t. And it’s always going to be be f–k the police black lives matter n—er,” he said. “I don’t care y’all going to stay playing with me like I’m the villain out here, like I’m going crazy. You guys got me f–ked up though because good luck when you get the warrant or whatever you need to do. You’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing you idiots. I’m tired of f–king dealing with you all, y’all the worst gang in the world, the police, and I said it.”

The LA Times reports officers made an attempt to enter Brown’s house but were turned away and told to obtain a search warrant.

A call to Brown’s attorney and an email to his rep were not immediately returned.

This isn’t the first time police have been called to Brown’s residence. According to KABC, Brown’s been visited by the police five times in the past year due to various disturbance of the peace complaints.

Brown was sentenced to five years of probation in 2009 for hitting then-girlfriend Rihanna. His probation ended in 2015.

In 2013, Brown struck a man outside a Washington hotel and was charged with misdemeanor assault. The singer was ordered into rehab but was dismissed from the facility for violating its rules. He spent two and a half months in custody, with U.S. marshals shuttling him between Los Angeles and the nation’s capital for court hearings.

In another incident while in treatment, Brown allegedly threw a brick at his mother’s car following a counseling session. This was after Brown had completed court-ordered anger management classes.

In January, a Las Vegas woman alleged that Brown hit her and took her cellphone. Police investigated but did not find evidence to file charges.