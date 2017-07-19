Chopping victim on the mend

New Story

A violent attack on 62-yearold Horace Desvinges has left the Herberts man with two severe chop wounds to the head.

Laurie Desvignes told OBSERVER media that her father was still warded at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre, under observation, up to press time.

The 62-year-old landscaper was sitting and speaking with a resident in their community, at about 8:30 on Monday night when another villager, armed with a cutlass, dealt several chops to his head.

“The guy is a bit crazy, he is not right in his head,” the woman said. “But daddy is doing pretty good. He told me he was just sitting on the steps and the fellow just attacked him like that.”

The Herberts man and his accused attacker had had a verbal dispute earlier this month.

“I don’t know what the argument was about, but that was since two weeks ago,” Desvignes told OBSERVER media on Tuesday. “The neighbour said that last night daddy was just sitting talking to someone when the guy just came up and attacked him. The same guy’s stepmother and the neighbour had to intervene.”

Hospital sources said the man sustained two deep chop wounds in the centre of the head, with the injury going right down to his skull. They said when he was admitted to hospital he was not complaining of pain but he was clearly in shock and had lost a lot of blood.

His injuries were said to be very serious and the prognosis was that he was likely to remain in the hospital for some time.

Desvignes described her father as a strong man, and noted that even up to late yesterday [Tuesday] he still did not complain of pain.

She said he was alert, speaking and eating.

According to the police, the accused attacker, identified as Shamarley Weekes, had not been charged with any crime, but was being held in custody.

No motive has been established for the chopping.