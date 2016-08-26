Chief judge urges athletes to compete more

Chief Antigua & Barbuda and Central American & Caribbean (CAC), bodybuilding judge, Errol Williams has urged the athletes here to get involved in the National Bodybuilding, Figure and Bikini Championships.

His call comes just two days before the competition, slated for August 27 at the Grand Royal Antiguan Resort.

According to Williams, bodybuilders here are “afraid” of competition.

“I don’t think that they love competing. Some of them have demonstrated to me that they are afraid of competition. They will be in the gym and they will train hard, they look good and somebody says, you’re going to compete, and they slink off in the corner They don’t like to lose; nobody likes to lose, but you must love to compete,” he said.

“By competition, you are going to improve your physique, your standard, your knowledge and you’re improving everything because you’re against somebody else who is trying to win. So you have to bring your best game,” Williams added.

A record number of 48 athletes are set to compete at the championships, on Saturday night, of which only seven are bodybuilders.

Williams also highlighted what he calls a dying aspect of the sport — women’s bodybuilding — stating that it has lost its appeal even to sponsors.