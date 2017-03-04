Certified First Aid personnel needed in high-traffic areas

March 4, 2017 Claneisha Gomes The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Instructors at the Antigua & Barbuda Red Cross are encouraging corporate players to train staff in First Aid and CPR, following recent reports of delayed medical assistance to workers or clients who require emergency care.

High-traffic business places have developed the practice of waiting on first responders such as the Emergency Medical Services to administer urgent care although sick people may be near death.

First Aid Instructor for Antigua & Barbuda Red Cross Dothlyn Joseph said, “A lady who came here to learn do first aid [training] said her co-worker fell ill and nobody at her job knew what to do, so she took the initiative and learned first aid.”

Era Birk, also an instructor with Red Cross said the local office will further efforts with more aggressive advertising so that the community is aware of the First Aid and CPR training offered.

“We work with different business places; we try to be flexible so that we can accommodate anybody and everybody. We do provide training when there is a request and also we try to make contact to let them know training is available,” Birk said.

She told OBSERVER media that the practical training exercises encompass CPR, diabetic related emergencies, muscular and joint pain control and wound care for those suffering from burns or bruises.

“Many are skeptical providing the mouth-to-mouth part of CPR, but if they are not comfortable they can just do chest compressions and that will at least help with circulation,” Birk said.

 

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.