Century hands Islamabad last-ball win

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, Feb 18, CMC – Former Barbados and West Indies opener Dwayne Smith struck a boundary-studded, unbeaten half-century to power Islamabad United to a five-wicket victory over Darren Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi off the last ball in the Pakistan Super League here Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 137 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Islamabad started the final over needing six runs for win and got home when Amad Butt drove left-arm seamer Junaid Khan past mid-on, off the final ball.

The right-handed Smith was superb in his 72 not out off 59 balls, and it was he who shepherded the innings after it meandered at 45 for three in the ninth over.

He belted six fours and four sixes, inspiring a 28-run fourth wicket stand with captain Misbah-ul-Haq (5) and a crucial 63 for the fifth wicket with Australian Shane Watson who 30 came from 22 deliveries.

Sent in earlier, Zalmi were restricted to 136 for nine off their 20 overs, with England’s Eoin Morgan top-scoring with a run-a-ball 28 and Wahab Riaz chipping in with 23.

Sammy, batting at number seven, struck three fours in a 19-ball 20 before holding out to a brilliant catch at long on by Mohammad Sami off left-arm pacer Rumman Raees.