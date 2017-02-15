Central Bank Governor gets extension of injunction

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 15, CMC – The High Court Wednesday granted embattled Central Bank Governor Dr. Delisle Worrell an extension of an ex-parte injunction restraining the Barbados government on moving to dismiss their client.

His lawyers on Sunday obtained the injunction from the High Court against Finance Minister Chris Sinckler amid mounting speculation that pressure was mounting on Worrell, who was appointed for a second five-year term in October 2014 after he was initially appointed on November 1, 2009, to either step down or be fired.

Justice Randall Worrell has extended until Friday the injunction, which bars Sinckler from proceeding with the planned dismissal of the Governor, whose attorney Gregory Nicholls said he was confident that Dr Worrell would win his case.

Sinckler, who was not present in court Wednesday, was represented by Solicitor General Jennifer Edwards and her deputy Donna Brathwaite.

However, they offered no comment as they left the courtroom.