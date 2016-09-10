CDF takes action to speed up projects

New Story

A team from the Caricom Development Fund has taken some decision that will result in accelerating the implementation of two projects — the improvements to the taxi dispatch area on lower Newgate Street and the Learning Resource Centre.

Chair of the Project Management Committee by Ambassador Dr Clarence Henry told OBSERVER media that where the Resource Centre is concerned, a contractor would be selected on Monday.

He said a subcommittee of the tender selection was mandated to access three contending tenderers.

“The taxi stand is expected to be completed soon in addition to a number of other transformational work in St John’s,” he said.

Meantime, a team led by the CDF’s Chief Executive Officer, Rodinald Soomer arrived here this week to discuss the status of the projects that are being financed by the agency.

The members participated in a meeting at the Office of the National Authorizing Officer on Thursday where discussions were also held on the CDF’s Country Assistance Programme.

“We are here primarily for two reasons; firstly, to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Hon Gaston Browne to discuss matters of mutual interest relating to the CDF’s assistance to Antigua and Barbuda, especially now that we are in the second cycle of our operation,” Dr Henry said.

He said the other reason is that it provides an opportunity for an exchange of views with key stakeholders on how Antigua & Barbuda would like to see its relationship with the CDF within the context of how to better integrate into “the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) which is the core mandate of the CDF”.

Among the stakeholders present were the CEO of the St John’s Development Corporation, Principal of the Antigua State College, Chairman of the Board of Education, President of the Antigua & Barbuda Cruise Tourism Association, and representatives of the ministries of Tourism, Finance and Education.

The team also included the Director for Regional Development, Lenox Forte, and Programme Specialist, Errol Babb.