CDB and UNOPS sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 13, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the United Nations Office for Projects Services (UNOPS) have signed an agreement providing a framework to improve cooperation between the two entities.

The agreement allows CDB to utilize expertise from UNOPS in the execution of specific projects, which the Bank is funding, so that the most effective outcomes for the Bank’s 19 borrowing member countries are achieved.

Under the agreement, UNOPS may be called upon to provide technical advice, financial management, project management and technical infrastructure support for projects financed by CDB, where external support is needed.

There is also expected to be an exchange of knowledge and information relating to sustainable actions and social responsibility.

CDB Vice-President for Operations, Patricia McKenzie, who signed the agreement, said “In keeping with the Sustainable Development Goal 17, strengthen the Means of Implementation and Revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development, this agreement facilitates the collaboration between CDB and UNOPS and provides for mutual cooperation in our respective areas of action and knowledge.

“This strategic alliance will benefit the recipients of CDB financing and UNOPS’ partners, and will enhance our project implementation, ultimately reducing inequality and the incidence of extreme poverty,” McKenzie said.

Deputy Regional Director, Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Giuseppe Mancinelli, said ‘this framework represents a natural synergy between CDB and UNOPS and complements both mandate to promote social and economic growth in Caribbean region.

“UNOPS, through its experience in sustainable infrastructure, procurement and project management, will support CDB and member countries to expand their operational capacity by contributing to inclusive and sustainable growth and development and to ultimately improve people’s lives,” he said.