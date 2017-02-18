New Story

The longest serving judge on the benches of the Caribbean Court of Justice, CCJ, will be retiring in May 2017.

Justice Rolston Nelson will be leaving the bench after 12 years as an adjudicator of the apex court of four Caribbean countries, Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Guyana.

Judges of the CCJ are expected to retire at age 72, but their tenure could be extended to 75 years.

President of the CCJ, Sir Denis Byron said Justice Nelson, who is a Trinidadian, has left an indelible mark during his time on the court.

“It is difficult to put into words the outstanding contribution made by Justice Nelson during his tenure. Suffice it to say that he leaves an outstanding legacy, and we will miss his generous spirit, his erudition and wise counsel,” Sir Dennis said.

A CCJ Media release noted Justice Nelson holds degrees in Modern Languages and Jurisprudence (honours) and the Master of Laws from the Universities of Oxford and London respectively.

He was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn in 1970, admitted to practice at the Jamaican Bar in 1973 and at the Trinidad & Tobago Bar in 1975 and admitted to the Inner Bar as senior counsel in 1993. He was sworn in directly from the Bar as Justice of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Trinidad & Tobago in 1999.

He has been an Associate Tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School since 1978 and is an Honorary Distinguished Fellow of the University of the West Indies.

The Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) has selected Denys Barrow SC of Belize to replace Justice Nelson.