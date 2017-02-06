Cassada Gardens resident celebrates 101 years

New Story

Centenarian Gladys Francis-James may not be as mobile as she was 20 years ago, but that does not prevent the 101 year old, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, from assisting those who are entrusted with her care.

Francis-James is a resident of the Love and Care Nursing Home in Cassada Gardens, and the staff there said that the birthday lady, though visually impaired, is very coherent, and is able to help move her upper body, but cannot put too much pressure on her legs.

“God is really good, and he will keep you,” Community Development Officer in the Ministry of Social Transformation, Shannon Dalso said. “He has kept you for 101 years and he will keep you for as long as he chooses, and as long as he keeps you we will celebrate with you every day because God did not promise us 101 years, but he has given that to you.

Francis-James’ favourite meal is fungee and salt fish, as is the case with almost all of the country’s centenarians.

The centenarian was in hospital on Friday, but was released pending further testing and is expected to return to the doctor today.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams also visited the celebrant to mark the happy occasion.

Ophelia Simon, who read two poems – Memories and My Walk with God — said the words captured the true miracle of extended life that God has blessed the centenarian with.

One of her relatives, Georgetta Mack rendered James-Francis’ favourite song in tribute: How Great Thou Art.

