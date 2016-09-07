Carnival stakeholder calls for chairman to resign

New Story

A carnival stakeholder has called for the chairman of the Festivals Commission to resign for displaying what he deemed to be disrespectful behaviour.

Head of Ali and Associates, historian Alister Thomas said he used the opportunity to call for Chairman Maurice Merchant’s resignation after several instances of “petty” behaviour.

Thomas said one of such instance was a WhatsApp message that Merchant mistakenly sent to him, saying that Minister of Culture EP Chet Greene was “officious” for inviting the historian to the symposium. The message, allegedly sent by Merchant read: “Alister want strike me up”; “We did not invite him you know. Is the minister officious with himself and invite him.”

Thomas questioned the professionalism of the chairman since he openly aired his displeasure with his presence at the 2016 National Symposium.

“How can you have the chairman of a National Festivals Commission disrespecting presenters followed by an obnoxious text ridiculing and condemning the minister for inviting two of the leading authorities on carnival in the region to a carnival symposium because the contents were not pleasing to him so, according to him, ‘we did not invite him you know’,” Thomas said Monday on OBSERVER PM.

“Dobrene O’Marde, who everyone knows around the region is a carnival authority … like myself was specially invited by the minister to make a contribution. [He was] scheduled to speak on the programme, but the chairman was closing and giving out gifts. He [Dorbrene] was embarrassed to the point that people heard him say ‘I’m leaving’ and the minister said ‘please don’t go’.”

Thomas also recounted the incident where directly after his speech, Merchant did not hesitate to air his displeasure with the points he raised.

“I have never seen before that day, that a moderator or chairman of a symposium or a seminar that when a presenter or a panel of men and women would have completed their presentation that they would immediately have the chairman completely criticise [them].”

More in today’s Daily Observer.