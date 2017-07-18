Carjacking victim speaks after her ordeal

New Story

Kish Emanuel is still shaken after three gunmen held him up last night, robbed him and stole the white Toyota Allion he was driving.

Emanuel was too overwhelmed to speak, but his girlfriend recounted to OBSERVER media what occurred.

Santana Williams owns the car that carries the licence plate A-3-9-4-4-4.

She said before Emanuel could reverse, two gunmen ran toward the vehicle.



The men drove the vehicle away, leaving Emanuel with an older smaller phone which he used to call police.

Williams says the police have not located the stolen vehicle.

This is the third vehicle stolen within a 48-hour span.

A police inspector had his vehicle stolen and it was later recovered burnt out. A Toyota bus was also stolen in that incident which occurred at Brownies bakery in Herberts.