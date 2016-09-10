CARICOM to host CSME workshop in Jamaica

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 10, CMC – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat says it will stage a one-day sensitization workshop on the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) in Jamaica on Monday.

It said the event for the private sector will inform the sector how it can maximise benefits under the CSME that allows for the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services across the 15-member grouping.

The Secretariat said that the CARICOM team will be headed by Assistant Secretary-General for Trade and Economic Integration, Joseph Cox and that funding had been obtained from the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat and the European Development Fund (EDF).

“The workshop will cover the current status of the CSME; the CSME as a platform for private sector growth and development; and an update on the implementation of the CSME in Jamaica,” the Secretariat said, adding that the one-day meeting “ is an opportunity for participants to share their concerns and get clarification on issues regarding the CSME.

Following the Private Sector workshop, the Secretariat will also be conducting training for approximately 50 immigration officers on the facilitation of travel procedures under the CSME free movement arrangements. The training will take place on Tuesday, September 1.