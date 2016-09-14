Caricom deepens regional partnerships to address de-risking

Prime Minister Gaston Browne (centre) with, from left, President of the CDB Dr Warren Smith, Onika Miller, Earl Jarrett, and Ian Durrant.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne met recently with the heads of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) to discuss Caricom’s advocacy in response to the emerging de-risking practices by correspondent banks.

Browne told the CDB and JNBS representatives that the de-risking of correspondent banking services is an existential threat facing the region, which has the potential to decimate living standards.

“We must work collectively as a region to address this threat to our survival,” the prime minister said. “Correspondent banking services are a public global good that is essential for participation in global trade, and is particularly important for small island economies.”

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness shared similar sentiments recently, and described de-risking as a “clear and present danger”.

Correspondent banks, usually through large international banks, provide Caribbean states with vital access to the international financial system by offering services to smaller, domestic banks and financial institutions to facilitate international payments and settlements.

However, many banks that provide correspondent banking services have been seeking to manage their risks by severing ties with financial institutions in the region.

