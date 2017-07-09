CARICOM Chairman accused of ambushing Prime Minister Gaston Browne

Advisor in the office of the prime minister, Ambassador Colin Murdoch says CARICOM Chairman and Grenadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell should have raised his differences on West Indies Cricket and LIAT in closed caucus and not in the televised opening ceremony of the CARICOM Heads Summit in Grenada.

Murdoch says Prime Minister Gaston Browne felt ambushed by Dr Mitchell.

Browne told Observer Media he left to avert any minor disputes and because he had urgent matters of state to address at home. He says he refuses to be lectured by anyone when protecting and promoting the national interest.

Ambassador Murdoch says CARICOM has been unable to act on West Indies Cricket because they haven’t reached a consensus.

Murdoch says closed caucus sessions at CARICOM are where disputes are to be handled.

International relations scholar Courtney Lindsday says the dispute reflected badly on CARICOM.

Meanwhile Director of the Ramphal Institute Edwin Laurent says such disputes are often overblown and cloud the fact that important work gets done at such meetings.

