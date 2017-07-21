CARIBBEAN-EDUCATION – UWI appoints dean to new Faculty of Sport

New Story

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Jul. 21, CMC – The University of the West Indies (UWI) has appointed a dean to the new Faculty of Sport.

In a release on Friday, the UWI said Dr. Akshai Mansingh who will be appointed effective August 1, will be responsible for the faculty’s overall academic and administrative management, including its financial affairs.

He is also expected to represent the faculty on all relevant campus and university boards and committees as well as with external stakeholders.

Mansingh, who is also a former UWI graduate, has been a lecturer in the Department of Surgery, Sports Medicine in Radiology, Anaesthetics and Intensive Care at The UWI’s Mona campus for 10 years.

He is also a consultant orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine physician.

UWI says through this faculty, it aims to ensure the enhancement of the sporting excellence which characterises the Caribbean and will build upon this reputation to become an internationally-recognised teaching, research and training centre in sport and sports-related disciplines.

The faculty, which becomes operational in the 2017-2018 academic year will offer certificate, bachelor and master’s degrees in Sports Business, Sports Management, Sports Science and the Art and Science of Coaching

On the appointment of the new dean and the establishment of the Faculty of Sport, Vice-Chancellor, Hilary Beckles said: “This is a seminal moment for our university and its region.

“We are fortunate to have in Dr Mansingh, a colleague who possesses the ability to lead this new initiative on multiple fronts—teaching and research, industry partnerships, and professional development.

“Students, entrepreneurs, professionals and athletes will find in him a competent and charismatic leader,” said Beckles.