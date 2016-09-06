Caribbean countries meeting ahead of climate change meeting in Morocco

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sept 6, CMC – Grenada is hosting the CARICOM Climate Change Negotiators and Ministerial preparatory meeting in preparation for the Conference of Parties (COP) for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be held in Morocco this year.

The three-day conference, which began on Monday, is being attended by representatives from 12 countries as well as the Belize-based Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat.

The objectives of the preparatory meeting are to provide ministers and negotiators with a forum to prepare for COP 22 to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco from the 7th to 18th November 2016 and to develop the regional positions for the Caribbean states.

A statement issued here said that the meeting provided the ministers with a briefing on the state of negotiations and the proposed CARICOM positions on those agenda items that are important for the region.

“There was opportunities to identify and build the capacity of CARICOM lead negotiators on the key agenda items in order to strengthen national and regional implementation capacity,” it added.

Minister of State for the Environment Simon Stiell told delegates. “for us in small island developing states, climate change requires a redirection of development towards resilience and sustainability in the face of increasing temperatures, more extreme meteorological events, sea level rise, biodiversity loss and the progressive disappearance of critical potable water resources”

He said to become agents of sustainable development, communities must have the organizational, technical and other capacities to develop or strengthen low emission and climate resilient livelihoods.

“They must have the financing, partnerships and institutional capacities to support the transition to low emission, climate resilient livelihoods and landscapes.”

The statement said that at the conclusion of the three day meeting the expectation is that the region will be strengthened in its resolve to attain sufficient means of implementation to address sustainable development goals for small island developing states.