Caribbean at a crossroads, offering possibility of progressive structural change – ECLAC

WASHINGTON, Sep. 11, CMC – The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says the region is at a crossroads that offers the possibility of progressive structural change.

In addressing the 20th Annual Conference of CAF – Development Bank of Latin America here, Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC’s executive secretary, said while Latin America and the Caribbean is going through a “difficult economic, political and social phase,” it “has the opportunity to change its development trajectory towards more inclusive growth, with more sustainable investment and consumption patterns.”

The senior United Nations official said the “macroeconomic toolbox” must be expanded to include fiscal policies that “put greater emphasis on tax evasion and avoidance, which in the region represents 6.7 percent of regional Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

She added that the world needs a major impetus, based on the coordinated expansion of external demand, “which should involve greater financial and monetary stimulus to reactivate economies globally.

“In this context, a big environmental push should also be promoted to ensure technology reaches all levels of the economy and society,” Bárcena said.

She also insisted on the importance of the region joining the processes of technological convergence that are taking place worldwide in order to “jump-start production and embracing the challenge of carrying out progressive structural change, with sustainability and equality at the center.

“Latin America and the Caribbean participates actively in the technology of consumption, but not of production,” Bárcena said. “It is imperative that we incorporate ourselves into the fourth industrial revolution that is under way as actors, rather than spectators.”

The ECLAC executive secretary stressed that the region needs to improve its global insertion in light of “the big tectonic changes affecting the world,” including the rapid emergence of China in the economy and the wave of technological innovation.

She said the dominant development pattern is not sustainable and that a paradigm shift, based on a big environmental push, is needed, “manifested in a new industrialization process founded on sustainability that allows us to face “the greatest market failure of all time – climate change.”

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Bárcena also emphasized the need to address growing inequality in our societies, above all from the perspective of the concentration of wealth.

“As we have said in our document Horizons 2030: Equality at the Centre of Sustainable Development, inequality continues to be a critical problem in our region,” ECLAC’s executive secretary said.

She underscored that there is room in the region to make progress on issues such as tax evasion.

Regarding poverty, the UN official indicated that the region has “plateaued and stagnated” in its fight against “this scourge,” stating it still affects 28 percent of the population.

Bárcena said that all the region’s countries have committed to eliminating extreme poverty by 2030, but emphasized that “this must be done without losing sight of the fact that it is necessary to grow to be equal, but also to be equal to grow.”

In this nexus, she underscored the importance of achieving greater gender equality.

“At ECLAC, we have insisted on women’s economic autonomy: poverty would fall between 1 and 10 points, depending on the country, if women had the same income and opportunities as men,” she said.

On integration, Bárcena said that a new generation of policies is needed.

“There are two tasks here: to create a regional digital market to get on board with 4G, and to build coalitions and new compacts with society,” she said. “To achieve this, the conversation with the private sector must change.”