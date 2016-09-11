Caribbean Airlines bans use Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on flights

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Sep. 11, CMC – Regional airline, Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has banned the in-flight use and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smart phones on all fights.

This follows reports from Samsung that the smartphone’s battery poses a threat of fire once it becomes overheated. In a recent release, CAL said the decision was based on a directive from the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA).

The airline advised that the device can be taken on board in a person’s carry-on luggage or on their person, but they must not be used once on board.

The airline also advised that the passenger will not be allowed to store the device in their checked luggage.

Caribbean Airlines pointed to safety as its number one priority regarding its passengers and crew.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has urged owners of the smartphone to discontinue using the device and to turn it off.

The body said that it is working with Samsung to determine whether a recall of the device and exchange are enough of a solution to the matter.

While the phones are still on sale in some parts of the world, Samsung said that it is no longer shipping or selling the device, based on reports of the defect.