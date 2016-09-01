Career animal thief sent back to prison

New Story

A young father, on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison for 14 months, will have to wait another two plus years to try to do right by the baby boy he said was his motivation for going on an animal stealing rampage.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kenrick Wiltshire, of Potters, was yesterday convicted in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on seven counts of larceny, after pleading guilty to stealing cows, goats and a pig from four different farmers back in 2015.

Despite his pleas to Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel for leniency because he was in a hard place since welcoming the birth of his first child, which he said he had no means of providing for due to unemployment, Wiltshire was sentenced to a total of three years and six months in prison for stealing $29,900 worth of animals between May and June 2015.

The 29 year old was sentenced to one year for stealing five goats valued at $5,000 from Oswald Harris on May 27, 2015 at his Willikies property.

Believing that he had goten away with the crime, Wiltshire struck again at Diamond Estate on June 4.

He was sentenced to six months for stealing several animals belonging to Todd Purcell. The theft was discovered when the farmer returned to the pen and noticed that $1,700 worth of animals werestolen.

Then on June 15, Jerome Crump visited his Betty’s Hope farm that he had secured the night before, and noticed that a pig valued at $700, was missing from the enclosure. For this crime, the Potters man was sentenced to two months.

On four different occasions, in June 2015, the defendant admitted he stole several animals with a combined value of $23,600 from Emanuel Payne.

The magistrate imposed a prison term of three years and six months for the latter offence. All sentences are to run concurrently.

In each instance, the virtual complainant reported the matter to police and investigations led lawmen to the accused who admitted to committing the crimes.

When asked if he had anything to say before sentencing, Wiltshire apologised to the court and explained that he tried unsuccessfully to get a job so he could provide for his child.

The magistrate chided the career thief for deliberately stealing without a conscience.