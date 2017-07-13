Car Accident Leaves Woman Hospitalized

New Story

A 47-year-old woman is a patient at the Mount St Johns Medical Center after her car crashed and caught fire last night.

Head of the Traffic Department Leonard Carbral tells OBSEVER Media, that around 2:30 am Elouise Lake of Casada Gardens was travelling on Old Parham Road when she lost control of her Subaru Legacy and crashed into the wall of YASCO.

He says the woman’s car immediately caught fire and was completely destroyed.

The fire was put out by the Fire Department and Lake was transported to the hospital.

He says she is complaining about pain in her leg.