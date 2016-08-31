Cancer drugs coming next week

New Story

Trinidad – A shipment of cancer medication is on its way to Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said in a statement with its procurement partner, the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (Nipdec), the shipment of cancer medication will be arriving during the week of September 1-7 for immediate distribution.

A further shipment of medication will arrive during the second half of September.

“The procurement of these two shipments has been facilitated by the emergency funding which Cabinet approved on July 14,” the ministry said.

It noted that “all cancer patients have been treated with second-line medication, are stable and are being closely monitored”.

Cancer patients were pleading with Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh last week to say exactly when cancer drugs would be available after he announced at a post-Cabinet news conference in Port of Spain that the medication would be here in three to five weeks.

Poor management blamed

He blamed the shortage on regional health authorities not indicating when drugs were running low and said he was looking at personally rectifying the issue.

The issue of cancer patients who feared death as they were not being able to access the expensive drugs which are unavailable in the public health sector was reported exclusively by the Express last Wednesday.

Deyalsingh had said then the shortage of cancer medication was an institutional problem and blamed Nipdec for it.

He said then it is a problem of poor management systems in the country and stems from a lack of proper procedure for the public sector to procure drugs.