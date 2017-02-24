Canadian national pleads guilty in the death of four-year-old boy

New Story

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 24, CMC – A High Court has ordered a Canadian national to pay EC$75,000 (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) in compensation to the estate of four year-old Terrel ‘TJ Elibox, who drowned in 2015.

Sahab Jamshidi was given the alternative of spending three years in jail if the fine was not paid. He has since paid the money and is due to leave here this week.

The former medical student Tuesday pleaded guilty to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence, 14 months after he pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance.

The prosecution had alleged that Sahab had carried the four-year-old into the sea on a kiteboard on February 22, 2015, without the consent of his guardians, and caused his death.

But Sahab told the court that he kitesurfing with friends in Vieux-Fort, south of here, when he spotted Elibox, who was on a church organised beach outing, in the water and called for help.

The Canadian was formally charged after the boy’s body was discovered two days later.