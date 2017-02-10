Canada provides multi-million dollar aid package, European Union invites Moise to visit

New Story

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Feb 8, CMC – Canada is providing CAN$91.2 million (One Canada dollar =US$0.76 cents) in aid to Haiti, the Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, Marie-Claude Bibeau, has announced.

Bibeau, who was here attending Tuesday’s inauguration of Jovenel Moise as Haiti’s 58th President, said that the five year development programme will increase women’s access to sexual and reproductive health, protect the rights of child workers, increase access to education and improve women’s and children’s access to legal service

Under an initiative of the International Development Research Centre‎, Canada will also provide young Haitians with much-needed technical skills to enter the workforce and take control of their future.

“Canada’s support to Haiti and its people reflect the priorities of our development agenda: upholding and uplifting human dignity, empowering women and girls and enhancing the local capacity of government and institutions.

“As true partners, we are behind Haiti’s new government and are eager to work collaboratively to advance our vision together,” said Bibeau, who held talks with President Moise.

She said that the head of state had insisted on the importance of “social justice” and “good governance.

“He fully recognizes the importance of having competent and integral people at the head of the various public services,” she said, adding, “it is encouraging, but we remain very cautious in the use of funds and to whom they are given,” to ensure that the money goes to where it is intended.

Meanwhile, the European Union has invited president Moise to visit several European institutions.

Executive Director for America of the European Service for External Action (EEAS), Edita Hrda, who represented the EU at the ceremony, said that “as a friend and partner of Haiti, the European Union is ready to strengthen its relationship with the new administration in order to accompany Haiti in its economic, social and environmental redeployment”.

She presented a letter of congratulations to President Moïse that was signed by Presidents Donald Tusk (European Council) and Jean-Claude Juncker (European Commission), as well as an invitation to host a State visit to the European institutions

“This letter and invitation also demonstrate the European Union’s commitment to relations with the entire Caribbean region.

“We also talked about the political priorities of President Jovenel Moïse in order to put Haiti back on the right track. The European Union has always supported Haiti and will continue this support. We are willing to strengthen our relationship with the new administration to accompany Haiti in its economic, social and environmental redeployment,” she said.

The Executive Director also provided details on the additional Euro 35 million (One Euro =US$1.28 cents) post-Matthew aid the European Union announced earlier this week.