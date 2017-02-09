Campbell, Taylor inspire Scorpions to crucial win

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Jamaica Scorpions were lifted by John Campbell’s strong all-round performance as they took their biggest stride yet towards the semi-finals of the Regional Super50, with a 20-run win over Guyana Jaguars here Tuesday night.

With unbeaten Barbados Pride already qualified for the next round, Scorpions and Jaguars entered the day/night contest at Kensington Oval knowing that victory would put the winner in pole position to take the remaining spot from Group B.

Opting to bat first, Scorpions rallied to 255 all out with two balls left in the innings, courtesy of opener Steven Taylor’s career-best 86 off 82 deliveries. Andre McCarthy lashed 45 while the left-handed Campbell weighed in with a swift 42 from 46 balls.

Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer led the Jaguars attack with four for 35 and was supported by pacers Ronsford Beaton (2-33) and Chris Barnwell (2-45) who claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Jaguars took a stranglehold on the encounter through half-centuries from opener Assad Fudadin (57) and number three Reifer (54) as they cruised to 124 for one in the 19th over.

But reckless batting, coupled with off-spinner Campbell’s four for 43, triggered a decline as Jaguars crashed to 235 all out off 49.4 overs.

The result moved Scorpions to 18 points and installed them as firm favourites to reach the final four while Jaguars, third on 13 points with one game remaining, saw their hopes all but disappear.