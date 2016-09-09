Cameron Denies WICB Supported Two-Tier Structure

New Story

President of the West Indies Cricket Board WICB, Dave Cameron has denied reports that the board supported a proposal to split Test cricket into a two-tier structure during a meeting of the chief executives’ committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last weekend.

Cameron said that the Board remains undecided on the issue.

There was no vote in Dubai where the meeting took place but instead, a consensus to remove the proposal, despite support from six full members in favour of the planned structure.

The WICB, reports suggest, joined boards of Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan in backing the proposal for a two-tier structure for Test cricket, opposed by India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

According to Cameron, however, the WICB has not made a decision as to whether or not they would support the move, which he said is more complex than just being a two-tiered system.

“It’s not just a two-tier system in isolation, it was a way of trying to improve the finances and the commercial reality around cricket. So it was not just about having two tiers in isolation, it was a commercial model and the West Indies Cricket Board’s position has always been, demonstrate to me and show us the entire model before we could make a decision on either way to go,” he said.

“The WICB has never taken a position on the model because we did not have enough information.”

The Jamaican also addressed reports that head coach Phil Simmons has been or will be fired during this weekend’s meeting in Dominica.

According to reports, Jamaican born former West Indies player, Jimmy Adams, is set to replace Simmons at the helm. Adams is currently coach of English side Kent in the English County Championship.

“What there is truth to, is that at every meeting, the cricket board discuss our performance and so that is always topical. There are a lot of persons and committees that are involved in West Indies cricket and I don’t know there is a recommendation in front of us at this point in time. But like I said, the performance of the team and the management are always under review,” Cameron said.

As for whether or not he will seek a third term in office, Cameron said that is the plan but all is dependent on the membership.

“Our performance in the longer format has not been what we would like it to be and we are looking at ways of improving that. Our finances have improved and I don’t know any other cricket board that has three titles sitting in their closet. I think we haven’t done so badly, so if I would like to continue, it’s yes but that is up to the stakeholders to decide,” he said.

The WICB is set to mull over plans to improve the fortunes of the regional team in Test and ODI cricket at this weekend’s meeting of its Board of Directors.

The meeting is scheduled for September 9-10.