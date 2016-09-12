Cameron: Audited finances available for all to see

New Story

President of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Dave Cameron said that all of the organisation’s audited accounts are available on its website at www.windiescricket.com and can be viewed by anyone or group of individuals seeking answers on the board’s finances.

“Since Dave Cameron has become president of the West Indies Cricket Board, we have strengthened our internal audit process and governance so we have now, a committee called an audit risk and compliance. We have the services of PricewaterhouseCoopers and we have quarterly meetings and our auditors KMPG so all of our accounts are on the website for full viewing for everybody and that’s my response to that,” he said.

His statement follows a renewed call from former president of the WICB, Ken Gordon, reiterating an appeal for Caricom to conduct a forensic audit of the WICB, which he believes could avert its demise.

Gordon, who first made the call for an audit in July, appears to be renewing his request in light of WICB’s refusal to accept the latest Caricom proposal for reform.

Gordon says a forensic audit of the WICB is timely and a major part of bringing transparency to the WICB.

But according to Cameron, the importance of Caricom to West Indies cricket has been held in high esteem by the board, which he said, has always welcomed their involvement.

“When we took over three years ago we went to Caricom and we asked Caricom to play a bigger role and have us come and report to Caricom on a quarterly basis and they have not seixed the opportunity but we are always here. We think Caricom is a very important partner, government in particular and we continue to believe that and we operate in that manner,” he said.

Gordon’s campaign for a financial audit of WICB has found support from a former president Pat Rousseau.

Rousseau, who led the organisation from 1996 to 2001, said laws need to be introduced to monitor sporting bodies across the region.