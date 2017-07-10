CALYPSO MONARCH SEMI FINALISTS

July 10, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Antigua Carnival logo 2017

De Arc.
De Bear.
Destroyer Snr.
Dr. Principle.
Dr. Solo.
King Fiah.
King Kaseba.
King Panman.
King Singing Sudden.
King Zacari. Queen Althea.
Queen Ivena.
Richie Francis.
Sage.
Sammy C.
Sassy.
Stumpy.
Willie Wawa.
Young Destroyer

 

This list is not in the order of the points recieved.
