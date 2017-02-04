Callaloo Cay developer resolute as advisory committee convenes

The developer of Callaloo Cay has stated plainly that despite agreeing to form a committee with Old Road residents on solutions to environmental hurdles, the government of Antigua & Barbuda will be the authority to give the final approval to the project.

The statement came as Al Caribi Antigua Development Limited made good on their promise to convene an Environmental Advisory Committee, which held its first meeting on Thursday.

Nonetheless, Al Caribi’s, Senior Vice President of Business Development Dawood Shah said, “This committee will not decide whether or not this development proceeds.

“Once the relevant government departments are satisfied with, and have approved our plans and mitigation measures, we will break ground on the first phase of the development.”

The affirmation comes on the heels of a January letter sent to the Development Control Authority (DCA) by Old Road community leader Jameson “Kublai” Mannix, asking for a stop order to be placed on work on the Callaloo Cay project.

The DCA responded in the media saying that the only approvals given were for site clearing and that the developer had yet to submit detailed drawings which must include measures to mitigate against the flooding that the community has warned will occur in Morris Bay if the hotel is built.

