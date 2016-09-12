Call to make special needs compulsory at teacher training

September 12, 2016
(Image Source: www.kcra.com)

Professionals in the education sector have called on government to make special needs education mandatory at the teacher training department of Antigua State College.

The latest call followed what appeared to have been a reluctance by the Five Islands Primary School to accept a six-year-old student who was reported to have special needs.

Special needs teacher at Mary E Piggott School, Ingrid Daniel said regular classroom teachers are not ready to cope with the range of disabilities manifested in the classroom.

“One of the things I would hope for is that special needs become one of the core subjects at the teacher training department rather than an elective,” she said.

Daniel said every primary and secondary school teacher should be trained to handle special needs issues.

“More and more parents would be interested in having their children in the regular classroom and we need to be prepared for them. We cannot stop it,” she said.

 

