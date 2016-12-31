Call for men to help end domestic violence

New Story

Men in the twin island are being urged to step up to the plate and be good examples to young boys by teaching them that violence against women is not to be tolerated.

In a press release following the killing of 53-year-old Judith Wilson Browne, allegedly by her husband in their Tyrells home on Wednesday, Minister of Social Transformation Samantha Marshall said that a woman needs to be assured that the men around her will not be perpetrators of domestic violence.

“She must know that men are raising the boys around her to have disdain for coercion, violence and discrimination against women and girls in any form, and our fathers must ensure they are modelling appropriate behaviours to our sons,” Marshall, who also has responsibility for gender affairs, said.

Marshall also stated that the government is finalising plans to introduce a Sexual Assault Response Centre which will available for use in the new year.

“We will create the spaces where those who have been victimised may feel safe accessing health care, counselling and legal services, and we are now in the final phase of preparation of the Sexual Assault Response Centre to be opened in the first quarter of 2017,” she assured the public.

