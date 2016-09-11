Bynoe triple leads Caribbean domination

New Story

EDMONTON, Ontario, Sep 10, CMC – Rookie Barbadian jockey Damario Bynoe led the way with a triple as Caribbean jockeys dominated the seven-race card at Northlands Park here Friday.

The 24-year-old snapped up race two with 3-1 bet King Leonidas, race five with 10-1 chance Sturgeon River before finding success in race six with favourite Beach Premier.

There were also victories for fellow Barbadian Quincy Welch who scored in race three over 3-1/2 furlongs with 5-1 chance Quivira, beating the two-year-old maidens.

Jamaican Dane Nelson tasted victory in race four over a mile when he brought chestnut filly Pure T N T late to beat the three-year-old fillies by 1-1/2 lengths.

And Nelson’s compatriot, rookie Shamaree Muir, was also in winners’ row, piloting 4-1 chance Kahuna’s Affair to a narrow victory by a head over the three-year-old and upward maiden fillies and mares in race seven over 6-1/2 furlongs.

Five-time defending champion Rico Walcott, who went winless on the day’s card, sits on top the standings with 72 wins with multiple time former champion Welch second on 43.

Nelson is one behind in third with Trinidadian Keishan Balgobin stuck in fourth on 38.

Muir is fifth on 27 while Bynoe is down the standings on 18 wins.

The day belonged to Bynoe, however. He took his opening win when he paired with three-year-old bay gelding King Leonidas to trounce the three-year-old and upward maidens by 1-1/4 lengths going a mile.

He then returned in a 6-1/2 furlong trip in race five to combine with three-year-old bay filly Sturgeon River and stun the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares by half-length.

His third win came in a gate-to-wire effort over six furlongs when he piloted four-year-old filly Beach Premier to a convincing six-length score over the three-year-old and upward fillies and mares.