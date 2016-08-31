Businessman lobbies for cruise pier in New Guinea

New Story

St Kitts and Nevis (WINN): As government works toward the construction of a second cruise ship pier at Basseterre’s Port Zante, a New Guinea-based business is proposing construction of another cruise pier in that area. Regiwell Francis is the owner and Director of St. Kitts Marine Works.

“Down at New Guinea we have naturally deep water and it runs right along the breakwater we have there, actually at 120 feet from the breakwater we are already in 35 feet of water. So we do not need to dredge down there, we could drive piles and make a pier where a cruise ship could come alongside. Also the pier we are looking at designing would accommodate commercial vessels as well, whereas presently we only have one commercial dock so if something happens to the pier at Bird Rock, Tropical can’t land their containers on the island and we’ll have to send it to another island and get it here somehow. We’re looking at providing an alternate.”

Mr. Francis points out that his boat yard and docking services are already doing a brisk business and so has the necessary facilities already in place to accommodate the docking of cruise ships.

“We are port of entry right now, when vessels come from outside to haul out we have customs on our compound, immigration has an office there. We do need to get permission for the pier, we’ve presented to the planning board and we have presented to sustainable. I think the planning board is ok with it but we have issues with sustainable and the government giving approval because this is a major project, we have to really prove we’re going to make good use of it. That’s the stage we’re at we’re trying to prove to the government that this is good for the country. Times are changing and I’m going through the steps of trying to point out and lobby. To start off with in early November, we should be having our first ship anchor outside and tendering passengers because as I said the company came to me because they liked the area being outside of Brimstone Hill, so we’re looking forward for that event to occur and then the ministers of government we figure they can see it and somehow seeing something helps to encourage them in their mind to give them the go ahead.’

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

St Kitts Marine Works is not interested in getting involved in the tourism business, Mr. Francis emphasizes.

“I’m not competing, I’m making it clear I’m handing it over to SCASPA so they will have an additional asset at no cost. I’m looking at facilitating the process and getting a commission from the head count that passes through. They collect taxes per head, I’m requesting a percentage for St Kitts Marine Works because we have to get the capital to build the pier. I’m proposing we maintain the pier so SCAPA would have nothing to do but have the expenses of security, staff and out of the profit we share a percentage.”

Mr. Francis says he’s ready to start construction.

“We’re not looking for financing from outside, we’re doing it ourselves. The area would now be opened up because we have 39 booths which we’re looking at putting in the field for locals to use. The cruise ships want to come to an area that’s like an old time village where they can have access local products, local fish and lobster and crafts. I’m going through the procedures with the government and waiting my turn and waiting for their responses giving the information they require as they request.”