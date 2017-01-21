Budget promises to look into raises for public servants

January 21, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Public servants may have something to look forward to after Prime Minister and Finance Minister Gaston Browne said negotiations for increases for them will start this year.

In yesterday’s much anticipated Budget presentation by Browne, he acknowledged that majority of public servants have not received a raise in pay since 2008.

“The Government’s Negotiating Team will be reconstituted in 2017 [and] will be tasked with the responsibility of commencing discussions with the bargaining agents for the various segments of the public service to arrive at a satisfactory and fiscally sustainable way forward,” the prime minister said.

He added that the government will commission a review of the segments of the public service that have not yet been reclassified with a view to determine the appropriate salary scales for the relevant agencies and departments.

Browne pledged to continue to support public servants through a number of initiatives to include affordable housing and duty-free concessions on building materials for construction and renovation of their homes.

 

(More in in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.