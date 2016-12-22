Browne says parliament would be used to collect on US copyright

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has said his government will go to Parliament to pass the necessary laws that will allow Antigua & Barbuda to ignore United States copyrights if that country fails to adhere to a new deadline to end the gaming dispute.

Browne told State Media yesterday, while government will not act immediately, this is one of the options on the table.

“We are very serious about it. We would expect to hear from them before the end of December. So if they were to come to us and say they need a little more time to come up with the proposal, or if by then they present us with a proposal that is acceptable, then it will be a settled issue,” Browne declared.

He said if a proposal is presented and it is deemed unacceptable, then other options will be pursued.

“The World Trade Organisation (WTO) gives us the right to suspend intellectual property, which means that we can sell the intellectual property produced by any of their artistes, music, films, anything, which, I imagine, would not be a very good position for them. And, if we have to do it, we will do it,” Browne said.

In November, government gave the United States until the end of the year to settle the long-running dispute over internet gaming, amid claims in excess of US $200 million is owed, and warned of consequences if an agreement is not reached.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)