Browne dismisses allegation of contact with Odebrecht

One day after he fired a diplomat for his connection to the Odebrecht bribery scandal, Prime Minister Gaston Browne is denying having discussions with an agent of the company about its illicit banking activities in Antigua & Barbuda.

Browne told OBSERVER media, “That conversation never took place. I do not know anybody from Odebrecht, and if I ever met anybody from Odebrecht I would have met them unknowingly.”

The claim was made months ago by Luiz Augusto Franca, who Browne announced on Wednesday, had been stripped of his position as Antigua & Barbuda’s Honorary Consul to Brazil.

In a deposition which Franca gave to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Curitiba Brazil on June 24, 2016, he alleges that in September 2015 Luiz Eduardo Soares informed Browne of Odebrecht’s illicit banking activities in Antigua, and their possible negative implications for the country.

Franca also alleges that Soares wanted the Antiguan government not to co-operate with the Brazilian investigation into Odebrecht’s illicit banking activities, which were reportedly being done through Meinl Bank Antigua Limited.

Browne declared, “All of the information that was requested was sent. We were making efforts to put their backsides in jail… I have acted at all time with propriety… There’s no evidence of any impropriety against me,” the prime minister declared.

He added that the first time he became aware of Meinl Bank Antigua Limited’s alleged involvement with Odebrecht’s international bribery scheme was around July when the government of Antigua & Barbuda reported that its agencies were co-operating with Brazilian investigators.

Franca alleges that the conversation occurred after he placed Soares in contact with Casroy James and after James, in turn, introduced Franca and Soares to the prime minister in September 2015.

Browne, who said he is “not even sure who Luiz Franca is” added, “Luiz Franca was appointed by the UPP… If I met him, I may have met him once, fleetingly and if he stood in front on me I would not know that it was him.”

With regard to Antigua & Barbuda’s co-operation with investigations into Odebrecht, the Director of the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) Lieutenant Colonel Edward Croft said, “The ONDCP and other agencies, such as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, have together successfully processed several dozen requests from many jurisdictions, including the US, the UK, Canada and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

