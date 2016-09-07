Browne adamant that ‘the Senate has no power’

September 7, 2016 The Big Stories No comments
Prime Minster Gaston Browne and Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin in Parliament (OBSERVER media photo)

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, has for the third time, hardened his stance on the role of the Senate in the legislative process, declaring that ultimately “it has no power” and that it does not form any part of the “checks and balances” that curtail the power of the House of Representatives.

The subject, which had been brewing for three weeks since government appointed senators rejected the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016 on August 15, was sermonised at length yesterday.

“There cannot be any power play between the Upper House and the Lower House because the Upper House has no power. They have expertise … and that is where the independent thinking [of senators] comes into play. But, ultimately, the decision is for the Lower House,” Browne declared.

His words, spoken before his colleagues in the Lower House, follow his original stance taken shortly after the Bill was voted down – that his senators “had better” have good reason for rejecting it.

Last week, he again hardened his stance saying, “There is no such thing as an independent senator.”

