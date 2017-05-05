BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – POLITICS-New Governor to take office in August

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, May, 5, CMC – A new Governor will take office in this British Overseas Territory in August.

Augustus ‘Gus’ Jaspert, who currently serves in the United Kingdom Cabinet Office as Director of Security and Intelligence, will succeed Governor John Duncan.

Jaspert is a former member of the Royal College of Defence Studies, as well as former head of Drugs and Alcohol, and Head of Policing.

The newly appointed governor was Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from 2012 to 2014, and Delivery Manager in the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit from 2007 to 2009.

He was also Lead Manager of Children’s Services (Surrey County Council).

Jaspert who is married to Millie Jaspert, has two children.
