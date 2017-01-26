British rockers Kasabian to headline Reading and Leeds festival

The band Kasabian pose backstage after performing at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British indie rock band Kasabian will return to England’s Reading and Leeds Festival as headliners after a five-year absence, organizers said on Thursday.
The ‘Fire’ and ‘Shoot the Runner’ band, who plan to release their sixth studio album ahead of Reading and Leeds, join previously announced Grammy award-winning rockers Muse as headliners for the Aug. 25-27 festival.
“It’s been five years, and as a band we have come a long way since then. We’re looking forward to playing tunes from the new record and bringing the mosh pit to Reading & Leeds Festival,” Kasabian said in a statement.
Festival organizers said British DJ Fatboy Slim, Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club and American rockers Jimmy Eat World would also be performing at the festival, which will see over 100 acts appear at the two locations.
