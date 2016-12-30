British police say George Michael autopsy ‘inconclusive’, more tests needed

December 30, 2016
New Story

Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Goring, southern England, Britain December 26, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The cause of singer George Michael’s death this week is unclear after an initial autopsy and more tests are needed, British police said on Friday.

British singer Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist, died at his home in southern England on Sunday. He was 53.

“A post mortem examination was carried out yesterday as part of the investigation into the death of George Michael,” Thames Valley police said.

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks,” they added in a statement.

British police had said that Michael’s death was “unexplained but not suspicious”. Michael’s manager, Michael Lippman, said he had died of heart failure.

In the mid-1980s, Wham! were one of the most successful pop duos with singles such as ”Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, ”Careless Whisper”, “Last Christmas” and “The Edge of Heaven”.
