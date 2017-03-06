Bridgmohan’s form continues with double at Fair Grounds

New Story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana, CMC – Shaun Bridgmohan sustained his recent healthy form with contrasting wins in an impressive double at Fair Grounds on Saturday.

Riding on the 10-race card at the southern United States racetrack, the 37-year-old Jamaican scored in the US $44,000 race five with 2-1 bet Freudie Ann and returned to win with favourite Spring Value in the $43,000 race eight, to snatch a share of the honours.

With his latest success, Bridgmohan moved to 36 wins but remained sixth, well off the lead held by Florent Geroux on 77 wins, in the season which wraps up April 2.

Bridgmoham opened his account over a mile when he utilised a front-running effort to get five-year-old bay mare Freudie Ann to the wire by 1-3/4 lengths over the four-year-old and upward fillies and mares.

They led through the half-mile run in 50.27 seconds, opening up a length lead on the pack and gradually pulled away to take the wire without a challenger.

In race eight over six furlongs, Bridgmohan combined with four-year-old colt Spring Value to beat the four-year-old and upward by 2-3/4 lengths.

The pair settled near the rear as Scatdaddyscat posted the early fractions of 21.81 for the quarter and 45.35 for the half, with BB Special chasing from second.

Bridgmohan brought the colt up to take the lead at the sixteenth pole and charged to the finish in dominant style.