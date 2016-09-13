BREAKING NEWS – ABLP SENATOR FIRED

Breaking Story

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has acted swiftly and axed Senator Wigley George moments after he defied the prime minister for a second time in the senate.

George, who is President of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union, spoke out strongly for a second time against the Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill. George received a letter of disappointment from Prime Minister Gaston Browne dated September 13th while sitting in the senate. George had been among ABLP senators to shoot down the bill the first time it came to the senate and Browne had warned George he would be fired if he did not support the bill this time around.