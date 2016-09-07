Brazil to mount trade mission to St. Lucia

New Story

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Sept 7, CMC – Brazil is preparing to mount a major investment mission to St. Lucia that it says will provide opportunities for business and strengthen ties between the South American country and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) island.

Brazil’s Ambassador Sergio Couri said the mission will comprise investors and parliamentarians who are seeking to do business here within a wide range of sectors.

The mission is schedule for November 11-17 and is being organized by a Brazil-based group called Nomad Development. It will provide opportunities for investment partnerships in construction and infrastructural development, tourism and hotel development, agriculture and agro industries, farming and food production, nutrition, medicine, sports and physical fitness among other sectors.

“This Brazilian Business Mission will offer this wide range of opportunities to the government and people of St Lucia, through the business community,” Couri said, noting that during the mission’s visit here the Brazilian investors “will meet with members of the local business community and their organizations, to discuss how to merge their synergies to create new investments that both countries and people will be proud of”.

The diplomat said that while the planning is going ahead smoothly for the arrival of the mission “interested St Lucian business persons and entities will be given the opportunity to indicate their interest and arrange interviews”.

Ambassador Couri said the mission “is also interested in doing business with businesses in other member-states of the OECS that may also be present in St Lucia”.