Brazil: Rousseff impeachment trial enters fourth day

Rousseff was cross-examined by senators for more than 14 hours on Monday. The 81 senators will make final statements on Tuesday and vote on the verdict on Wednesday morning, said Supreme Court Chief Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, who is presiding over the trial.

The impeachment trial of Brazil’s suspended President Dilma Rousseff entered its fourth day in the Senate on Tuesday with closing arguments by her defense and accusers, who are seeking to remove her from office for breaking budgetary rules.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a9ce2a30&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=13&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a9ce2a30' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.